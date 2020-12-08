UFC 256 Countdown: Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 7, 2020
(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweights Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira go toe to toe in the UFC 256 co-main event on Saturday, December 12. Watch these athletes train and prepare for their bout.

Oliveira (28-8-1) enters the bout riding a seven-fight winning streak with his sights set on a title shot with a win over Ferguson. Ferguson (25-4) is hoping to rebound from a loss in his last outing to Justin Gaethje. Prior to the loss, Ferguson was on a 12-fight winning streak.

