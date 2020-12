UFC 256 Countdown: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 256 Countdown brings 2020 to a close with flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo battling Mexico’s Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12.

It’s a quick turnaround for both fighters. They were featured on the UFC 255 fight card on Nov. 21, and both men scored first-round finishes.

