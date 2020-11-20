HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia shredded ahead of women’s title fight

November 20, 2020
Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official.

TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results

NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated.

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)
  • Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)
  • Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)
  • Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)
  • Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)
  • Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)
  • Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)
  • Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)
  • Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)
  • Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)
  • Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

