UFC 255 weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez on point for men’s flyweight title

Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20.
Deiveson Figueiredo, who currently holds the men’s flyweight championship, and challenger Alex Perez were early to the scale, quickly making weight and certifying their UFC 255 main event.
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results
NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated.
UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)
- Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)
- Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)
- Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)
- Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)
UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)
- Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)
- Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski
- Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)
- Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)
- Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)
- Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)
*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.
