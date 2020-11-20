UFC 255 weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez on point for men’s flyweight title

Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20.

Deiveson Figueiredo, who currently holds the men’s flyweight championship, and challenger Alex Perez were early to the scale, quickly making weight and certifying their UFC 255 main event.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results

NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated.

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

