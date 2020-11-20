UFC 255 weigh-in results: Dual flyweight championship bouts set; Mike Perry blows weight cut

The top end of the UFC 255 fight card wasted no time making weight on Friday, but high profile fighter Mike “Platinum” Perry struggled with a reported 20-pound weight cut, blowing past the welterweight mark.

UFC 255 is headlined by two flyweight championship bouts.

Men’s 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scale at 125 pounds for the first defense of the belt he won by scoring back-to-back victories over Joseph Benavidez. His opponent, Alex Perez, was the first fight to weigh-in. He weighed 124.5 pounds.

Figueiredo vs. Perez headlines the card, while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title against Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. Shevchenko and Maia, like their male counterparts, weighed in early, each of them weighing 124.5 pounds.

Mike Perry misses weight by 4.5 pounds for UFC 255

The lone fighter to miss weight was Perry, and he missed by a mile. Though Perry took until the final 15 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window to weigh in, he couldn’t even come close to hitting the mark.

Perry tipped the scale at 175.5 pounds before he stopped cutting weight for his welterweight bout with Tim Means.

The two parties came to an agreement to keep the fight intact with Perry relinquishing 30-percent of his fight purse to Means.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

