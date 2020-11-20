UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in video & quick results

Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in video and check the quick results. (The LIVE UFC 255 weigh-in take place on Friday, Nov. 20, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. The video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.)

UFC 255 features two flyweight championship bouts. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo makes the first defense of his title against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 opposite Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

(126) Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

