UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in face-offs video

Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez fighters square off for their final face-offs before stepping in the Octagon on Saturday.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Perez, Valentina Shevchenko, Jennifer Maia, and the other UFC 255 fighters made their bouts official by stepping on the scale on Friday, then went face to face.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results

NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated.

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5)

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

