UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Results

November 16, 2020
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 21, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez start times

  • UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
  • UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez prelims start time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez live results

LIVE RESULTS & STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s fourth event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to close out 2020 in Las Vegas, though several states, including Nevada, are currently teetering on the brink of another shutdown.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 255 features two flyweight championship bouts. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo makes the first defense of his title against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 opposite Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez results

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez
  • Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

