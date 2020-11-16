UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Results

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez start times

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez prelims start time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez live results

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s fourth event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to close out 2020 in Las Vegas, though several states, including Nevada, are currently teetering on the brink of another shutdown.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 255 features two flyweight championship bouts. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo makes the first defense of his title against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 opposite Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez results

UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig

UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)