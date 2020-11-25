UFC 255 Fight Motion: Deiveson Figueiredo, Valentina Shevchenko slo-mo highlights

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mike Tyson tells UFC's Joe Rogan he's fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno named new UFC 256 main event; Ferguson vs. Oliveira co-main

UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez recap video

UFC 255: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia recap video

November 25, 2020
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made quick work of Alex Perez in the UFC 255 main event. Within days of his victory, Figueiredo inked a deal to defend his belt in the next UFC pay-per-view on Dec. 12 against fellow UFC 255 fighter Brandon Moreno.

In the UFC 255 co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her belt from Jennifer Maia. Shevchenko’s bout didn’t go so quickly, as it took her the full five rounds to outgun Maia.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

