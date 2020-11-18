UFC 255 Embedded: Shevchenko sisters prep for championship weekend

Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko sharpen their tools at a Vegas gym. Brandon Moreno embraces the spotlight. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo and opponent Alex Perez check in to the hotel. Cynthia Calvillo prepares to put on a grappling clinic in the Octagon.

Go behind the scenes ahead of UFC 255’s flyweight championship doubleheader as men’s champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Alex Perez and women’s titleholder Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

