UFC 255 Embedded: Flyweight champions kick off Fight Week doubleheader

Brandon Moreno watches fights and gazes at cookies. Men’s flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo gets to Vegas with a knockout on his mind. Women’s champ Valentina Shevchenko shares a family photo album, ready to make sister history. Cynthia Calvillo takes her best friend to the park.

Go behind the scenes ahead of UFC 255’s flyweight championship doubleheader as men’s champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Alex Perez and women’s titleholder Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

