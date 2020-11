UFC 255: Deveison Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez Inside the Octagon preview

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John and Dan preview the UFC 255 main event, as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to defend his title for the first time, against surging Californian Alex Perez.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

