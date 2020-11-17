UFC 255 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

UFC 255 Countdown takes you into Brazil where flyweight Jennifer Maia readies to take on the division’s queen Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.
UFC 255 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Las Vegas, with a flyweight championship doubleheader. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo puts his belt on the line against Alex Perez, while women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Results from Las Vegas
(Video courtesy of UFC)
TRENDING > Video: Conor McGregor opens up about life outside the Octagon
Trending Video > UFC Vegas 14: Rafael dos Anjos vs Paul Felder Recap
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)