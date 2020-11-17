HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 255 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

November 17, 2020
UFC 255 Countdown takes you into Brazil where flyweight Jennifer Maia readies to take on the division’s queen Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

UFC 255 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Las Vegas, with a flyweight championship doubleheader. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo puts his belt on the line against Alex Perez, while women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

