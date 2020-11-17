UFC 255 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

UFC 255 Countdown takes you into Brazil where flyweight Jennifer Maia readies to take on the division’s queen Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

UFC 255 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Las Vegas, with a flyweight championship doubleheader. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo puts his belt on the line against Alex Perez, while women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

