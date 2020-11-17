UFC 255 Countdown: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

UFC 255 Countdown takes you deep into Brazil where 125-pound champ Deiveson Figueiredo prepares to defend his belt against powerful striker Alex Perez.

UFC 255 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Las Vegas, with a flyweight championship doubleheader. Men’s titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo puts his belt on the line against Alex Perez, while women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jennifer Maia.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

Trending Video > UFC Vegas 14: Rafael dos Anjos vs Paul Felder Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)