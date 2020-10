UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje weigh-in face-offs video

Watch as the UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje fighters squared off following the official weigh-in, including the main event championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje weigh-in results

UFC 254 Main card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Michael Chandler (155) – UFC 254 main event back-up fighter

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)

(254) Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – light heavyweight back-up fighter

UFC 254 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2)

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)

Sergey Morozov (139.5) – catchweight bout back-up fighter

(140) Sergey Morozov (139.5) – catchweight bout back-up fighter Alex Oliveira (173)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)

UFC 254 Early Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5)** vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

*Oliveira missed weight by 2 pounds.

** Alvarez missed weight by 3.5 pounds.

