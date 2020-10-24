HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Khabib kneels and cries after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

featuredUFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Justin Gaethje to sleep, retires in a ball of emotion

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 weigh-in

featuredUFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib and Gaethje make championship weight; two fighters miss the mark

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Post-Fight Press Conference video

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

The stars of UFC 254 field questions from the media following Saturday’s blockbuster event on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Tune in for the UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje post-fight press conference live following the event.

The video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje headlined UFC 254 with their championship unification bout in what many believe was poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to being compared to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali | UFC 254

Trending Video > If Khabib beats Justin Gaethje, does he surpass Jon Jones as the Pound for Pound best?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA