UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Post-Fight Press Conference video

The stars of UFC 254 field questions from the media following Saturday’s blockbuster event on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Tune in for the UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje post-fight press conference live following the event.

The video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje headlined UFC 254 with their championship unification bout in what many believe was poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

