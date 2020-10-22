HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Odds Breakdown

October 22, 2020
Check out the odds and breakdown for UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje with the best in the business.

An MMAWeekly EXCLUSIVE with Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and world-renowned betting expert Lee Sterling breaking down this huge UFC PPV card headlined by the lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Only on Cage Side Seat with the “Gries” on MMAWeekly.com.

Khabib squares off in a lightweight championship unification bout at UFC 254 with Justin Gathje. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

