UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje fight card

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

Date: October 24, 2020

Venue: Flash Arena

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

gate: N/A

attendance: N/A

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: ???

– Performance of the Night: ???

– Performance of the Night: ???

UFC 254 News & Videos

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main (2 pm EST on ESPN+/PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Justin Gaethje (ic) by Technical Submission (triangle choke) R2, 1:34*

Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris by TKO (body kick and punches) R2, 1:15

Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by KO (punches) R1, 0:18

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by Submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 3:31

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba by KO (punches) R1, 4:19

Prelims (12 pm EST on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by KO (punches) R1, 4:59

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by Submission (guillotine choke) R1, 4:40

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey by Draw (split) (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Prelims (11 am EST on ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua by TKO (doctor stoppage) R1, 5:00

Joel Álvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev by Submission (armbar) R1, 3:00

*For UFC lightweight championship

