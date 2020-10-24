HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 24, 2020
UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje
Date: October 24, 2020
Venue: Flash Arena
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

gate: N/A
attendance: N/A

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: ???
– Performance of the Night: ???
– Performance of the Night: ???

UFC 254 News & Videos

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main (2 pm EST on ESPN+/PPV)

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Justin Gaethje (ic) by Technical Submission (triangle choke) R2, 1:34*
  • Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris by TKO (body kick and punches) R2, 1:15
  • Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by KO (punches) R1, 0:18
  • Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by Submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 3:31
  • Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba by KO (punches) R1, 4:19

Prelims (12 pm EST on ESPN2/ESPN+)

  • Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by KO (punches) R1, 4:59
  • Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by Submission (guillotine choke) R1, 4:40
  • Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey by Draw (split) (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Prelims (11 am EST on ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

  • Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua by TKO (doctor stoppage) R1, 5:00
  • Joel Álvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev by Submission (armbar) R1, 3:00

*For UFC lightweight championship

