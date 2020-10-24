UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje
Date: October 24, 2020
Venue: Flash Arena
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
gate: N/A
attendance: N/A
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: ???
– Performance of the Night: ???
– Performance of the Night: ???
UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Fight Card
Main (2 pm EST on ESPN+/PPV)
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Justin Gaethje (ic) by Technical Submission (triangle choke) R2, 1:34*
- Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris by TKO (body kick and punches) R2, 1:15
- Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by KO (punches) R1, 0:18
- Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by Submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 3:31
- Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba by KO (punches) R1, 4:19
Prelims (12 pm EST on ESPN2/ESPN+)
- Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by KO (punches) R1, 4:59
- Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by Submission (guillotine choke) R1, 4:40
- Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey by Draw (split) (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)
Early Prelims (11 am EST on ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
- Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua by TKO (doctor stoppage) R1, 5:00
- Joel Álvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev by Submission (armbar) R1, 3:00
*For UFC lightweight championship