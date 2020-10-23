UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin AT A SPECIAL START TIME on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.)

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje start times

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV

PPV UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje prelims start time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje live results from Fight Island

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island. UFC 254 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s final event of a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 254 features a lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, who will unify their belts. The UFC 254 co-main event pits former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje results

UFC 254 Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC 254 Preliminary Card (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje odds breakdown

