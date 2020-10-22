HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 254 Embedded: ‘You can not lose focus’

October 22, 2020
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Justin Gaethje stay relaxed in their rooms. Khabib Nurmagomedov chats with Daniel Cormier. Jared Cannonier poses for portraits. Khabib and Gaethje face off at a beachside presser.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

