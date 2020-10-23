UFC 254 Embedded: This is worldwide Khabib Day!

Khabib cuts weight with help from his team. Robert Whittaker games as usual. Jared Cannonier and Casey Kenney help one another across weight classes with former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson by their sides. Justin Gaethje pushes himself on the mats.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Bellator 249 highlights: Cris Cyborg returns with a vengeance!

Trending Video > Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to being compared to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)