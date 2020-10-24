HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Khabib kneels and cries after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

featuredUFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Justin Gaethje to sleep, retires in a ball of emotion

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 weigh-in

featuredUFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib and Gaethje make championship weight; two fighters miss the mark

UFC 254 Embedded: The final moments before what could be the biggest UFC event ever

October 24, 2020
The stars of UFC 254 successfully make weight and face off, and the stage is set for the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

