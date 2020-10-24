UFC 254 Embedded: The final moments before what could be the biggest UFC event ever

The stars of UFC 254 successfully make weight and face off, and the stage is set for the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

