UFC 254 Embedded: ‘I’m going to capitalize on this opportunity’

Title challenger Justin Gaethje reflects on how far he’s come from a small town. Jared Cannonier visualizes a win and inspires Walt Harris. Gaethje and Robert Whittaker talk to media about their upcoming bouts.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

