UFC 254 Embedded: ‘Fight on the island, fight in the sea, fight in the desert, fight everywhere!’

October 19, 2020
UFC 254’s Walt Harris, Lauren Murphy, Justin Gaethje, Sam Alvey, Jared Cannonier, and main event back-up Michael Chandler train outdoors. Then everyone (including Bruce Buffer) boards the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets an enthusiastic welcome at the hotel.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

