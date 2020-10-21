UFC 254 Embedded: Are shoeys approved for the COVID era? NELK Boys go for it.

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 21, 2020
Tai Tuivasa introduces the NELK Boys to shoeys. Daniel Cormier teases teammate Khabib. Justin Gaethje signs his name and chats with Dana White. Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker preview their pivotal bout.

Go behind the scenes ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 headlining championship unification bout in what many believe is poised to be the UFC Fight of the Year.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Bellator 249 highlights: Cris Cyborg returns with a vengeance!

Trending Video > Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje face-off ahead of UFC 254 on the beach

