UFC 254 Countdown: Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker readies himself for top five knockout artist Jared Cannonier. A likely shot at current champion Israel Adesanya hangs in the balance when they square off in the UFC 254 co-main event on Saturday, October 24.
Go behind the scenes and watch as Whittaker and Cannonier prepare for one of the most anticipated middleweight non-title fights in recent memory.
NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
