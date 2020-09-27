UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference: Jan Blachowicz calls out Jon Jones

(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Jan Blachowicz captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday by stopping Dominick Reyes in the second round of the UFC 253 co-main event.
Former 205-pound champion Jon Jones vacated the title on Aug. 17 to pursue a potential title run in the heavyweight division. Following his win, Blachowicz called out Jones.
Hear everything Blachowicz had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference.
