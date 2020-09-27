HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa recap video

Israel Adesanya lands front kick on Paulo Costa at UFC 253

featuredIsrael Adesanya routs Paulo Costa at UFC 253, leaving no doubts to his dominance

featuredJan Blachowicz stops Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 then called out Jon Jones

UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa live results

featuredUFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Live Results

UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference: Jan Blachowicz calls out Jon Jones

September 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jan Blachowicz captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday by stopping Dominick Reyes in the second round of the UFC 253 co-main event.

Former 205-pound champion Jon Jones vacated the title on Aug. 17 to pursue a potential title run in the heavyweight division. Following his win, Blachowicz called out Jones.

Hear everything Blachowicz had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference.

TRENDING > Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s one-sided UFC 253 win over Paulo Costa

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA