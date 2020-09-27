UFC 253 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White on Covington, Conor, and more

Following Saturday’s UFC 253 pay-per-view event at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi, UFC president Dana White touched on a myriad of topics.

White discussed Colby Covington‘s next opponent, his latest friction with Conor McGregor, the growth of the sport during the pandemic, and more.

Hear everything White had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference, including his thoughts on Diego Sanchez‘ fighting future.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

