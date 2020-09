UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa middleweight championship main event fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa from Saturday’s event at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

