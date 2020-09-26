UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Odds Breakdown

Check out the odds and breakdown for UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa with the best in the business.

MMA Weekly EXCLUSIVE as Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and world-renowned betting expert Lee Sterling break down this stacked card headlined by the HUGE Middleweight title fight between Israel “The Last Style Bender” Adesanya and Paulo “The Eraser” Costa, with a special offer exclusively for you, our MMA Weekly Audience.

Only on Cage Side Seat with “Gries” on MMA Weekly

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa beach face-offs

