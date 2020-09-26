HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Odds Breakdown

September 25, 2020
Check out the odds and breakdown for UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa with the best in the business.

MMA Weekly EXCLUSIVE as Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber and world-renowned betting expert Lee Sterling break down this stacked card headlined by the HUGE Middleweight title fight between Israel “The Last Style Bender” Adesanya and Paulo “The Eraser” Costa, with a special offer exclusively for you, our MMA Weekly Audience.

Only on Cage Side Seat with “Gries” on MMA Weekly

Conor McGregor agrees to be Diego Sanchez's final UFC fight

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa beach face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

