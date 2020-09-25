UFC 253 Embedded: ‘On the day of the fight, everything changes to war-mode’

Jan Blachowicz’s training partner graduates from quarantine; Dominick Reyes visits the oceanside Octagon. Champ Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have different plans for the belt on Saturday. Diego Sanchez gets deep, and UFC 253 stars speak at media day.

UFC 253 on Saturday features Adesanya defending against Paulo Costa, while Blachowicz and Reyes square off for the light heavyweight championship vacated by Jon Jones.

