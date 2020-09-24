UFC 253 Embedded: ‘This is going to be historic’

Kai Kara-France and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya train, bolstered by their COVID-era camp. Challenger Paulo Costa does interviews and signs posters. Jan Blachowicz hits the game room while Adesanya takes the game to his room for a UFC4 rematch.

UFC 253 on Saturday features Adesanya defending against Paulo Costa, while Blachowicz and Reyes square off for the light heavyweight championship vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

