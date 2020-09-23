UFC 253 Embedded: ‘Shake and bake Ricky Bobby, shake and bake!’

Light heavyweight title contender Jan Blachowicz enjoys the pool and the travel, as does Sijara Eubanks, who is making a quick turnaround to fight in Abu Dhabi.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya watches his coaches train.

Co-headliner Dominick Reyes plays basketball with his team and family, and then the group bikes around Fight Island.

UFC 253 on Saturday features Adesanya defending against Paulo Costa, while Blachowicz and Reyes square off for the light heavyweight championship vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

