UFC 253 Embedded: Heated hours before fight time explode at weigh-ins

Israel Adesanya’s team recruits a cameraman. At a beachside presser, Adesanya and Paulo Costa face off in front of Dana White; so do Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes. Pounds are shed before the weigh-in, where the main eventers have a spicy staredown.

UFC 253 on Saturday features Adesanya defending against Paulo Costa, while Blachowicz and Reyes square off for the light heavyweight championship vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

