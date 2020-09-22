UFC 253 Embedded: Back to Fight Island!

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 22, 2020
The UFC wasted no time returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. No sooner was UFC Vegas 11 finished than Dana White and crew were on a plane to the Middle East, gearing up for a pay-per-view blockbuster.

The stateside stars of UFC 253 — including champ Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Sijara Eubanks, Kai Kara France, Diego Sanchez and more — grab an early-morning charter from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi in the first episode of UFC 253 Embedded. 

(Video courtesy of UFC)

