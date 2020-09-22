UFC 253 Embedded: Back to Fight Island!

The UFC wasted no time returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. No sooner was UFC Vegas 11 finished than Dana White and crew were on a plane to the Middle East, gearing up for a pay-per-view blockbuster.

The stateside stars of UFC 253 — including champ Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Sijara Eubanks, Kai Kara France, Diego Sanchez and more — grab an early-morning charter from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi in the first episode of UFC 253 Embedded.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

