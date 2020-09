UFC 253 Countdown: Adesanya vs Costa

Champion Israel Adesanya is primed to take on the unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 253. See into their lives and training camps before their main event clash on Saturday, September 26.

Check out > UFC 253 Countdown: Reyes vs Blachowicz

