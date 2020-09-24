UFC 253 Beach Press Conference: Adesanya and Costa throw the smack down!

Watch as Dana White hosts the UFC 253 pre-fight press conference on the beaches of Fight Island.

UFC 253 headliners Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, Dominick Reyes, and Jan Blachowicz field questions from the media ahead of their Saturday, Sept. 26, showdowns.

Adesanya puts his UFC middleweight title on the line opposite Costa, while Reyes and Blachowicz square off for the UFC light heavyweight championship recently vacated by Jon Jones.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Beach Face-Offs on Fight Island

