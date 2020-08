UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa ‘Run for your life’ promo unveiled

A highly anticipated battle of the unbeaten headlines UFC 253 on Sept. 26 as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) faces Paulo Costa (13-0).

Check it the first UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa promo: “Run for your life.”

(Video courtesy of UFC)