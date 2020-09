UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa post-fight press conference video

Watch the UFC 253: Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his belt on the line opposite Paulo Costa in the headliner. Dominick Reyes squared off with Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 253 co-main event, as they battled to fill the light heavyweight championship slot vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

