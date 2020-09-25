UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa start times

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa live results from Fight Island

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place on Saturday, Sept. 26, on Fight Island. UFC 253 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event of a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 253 features a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa. The UFC 253 co-main event pits Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz in a battle for the light heavyweight belt recently vacated by Jon Jones.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa results

UFC 253 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

UFC 253 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Shane Young vs. L’udovit Klein

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa beach face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)