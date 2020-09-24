HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa whose O will go

featuredWhat makes Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa so special? Somebody’s O has got to go!

UFC 253 Beach Press Conference

featuredUFC 253 Beach Press Conference: Adesanya and Costa throw the smack down!

UFC 253 Beach Face-Offs

featuredUFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Beach Face-Offs on Fight Island

featuredUFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley recap video

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Beach Face-Offs on Fight Island

September 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

Ahead of their UFC 253 showdown, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa, as well as light heavyweight title challengers Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz faced off on a Fight Island beach for some intense staredowns.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. It is the first of a series of five weekly events that will take place during the UFC’s second stint in Abu Dhabi since emerging from a near-global lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Dana White on Dark Tone of UFC Vegas 11: ‘This is the Fight Game!’

Trending Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and ‘woke athletes’ as ‘spineless cowards’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA