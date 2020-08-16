UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 main event fight between Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier from Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 252 was the promotion’s first pay-per-view event in Sin City since returning from its July residency on Fight Island. Next up is UFC on ESPN 15, which features a bantamweight bout pitting Pedro Munhoz and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. After several failed attempts, UFC on ESPN 15 is to be Edgar’s bantamweight debut.

