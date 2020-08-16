UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 16, 2020
Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 main event fight between Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier from Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 252 was the promotion’s first pay-per-view event in Sin City since returning from its July residency on Fight Island. Next up is UFC on ESPN 15, which features a bantamweight bout pitting Pedro Munhoz and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. After several failed attempts, UFC on ESPN 15 is to be Edgar’s bantamweight debut.

Stipe Miocic addresses Daniel Cormier UFC 252 eye poke

