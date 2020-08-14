UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier face-off video

Watch the UFC 252 pre-fight press conference face-off between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier ahead of their trilogy bout.

Stipe Miocic will be fighting the same man for the third time in a row, when he squares off with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Cormier took the heavyweight belt from Miocic at UFC 226, defended it once, and then lost it back to Miocic at UFC 241 one year later.

The two will meet in their trilogy fight in the UFC 252 main event, where Miocic will be putting the heavyweight title up for grabs. Both are also seeking the title of greatest heavyweight of all time, which would be hard to argue against the winner of this bout.

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

