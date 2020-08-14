UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in face-offs video

Check out Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Sean O’Malley, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the rest of the fighters stare each other down at the official UFC 252 Weigh-ins from The APEX in Las Vegas.
UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in results
Main Card (10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Stipe Miocic(c)(233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236)*
- Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera (136)
- Junior dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)
- Herbert Burns (149.5)*** vs. Daniel Pineda (146)
- John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)
Prelims (7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
- Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
- TJ Brown (146.5)** vs. Daniel Chavez (146)
- Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Lívia Renata Souza (115.5)
- Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)
- Tony Kelley (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.5)
*UFC Heavyweight Championship
**TJ Brown missed weight by 0.5 pounds
***Herbert Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds.
UFC 252 weigh-in: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
UFC 252 weigh-in: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera
