featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in face-offs video

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier championship trilogy bout set, but two fighters miss weight

featuredUFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier face-off video

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier pre-fight press conference video

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in face-offs video

August 14, 2020
Check out Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Sean O’Malley, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the rest of the fighters stare each other down at the official UFC 252 Weigh-ins from The APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in results

Main Card (10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Stipe Miocic(c)(233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236)*
  • Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera (136)
  • Junior dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)
  • Herbert Burns (149.5)*** vs. Daniel Pineda (146)
  • John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Prelims (7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
  • Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
  • TJ Brown (146.5)** vs. Daniel Chavez (146)
  • Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Lívia Renata Souza (115.5)
  • Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)
  • Tony Kelley (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship
**TJ Brown missed weight by 0.5 pounds
***Herbert Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds.

UFC 252 weigh-in: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 weigh-in: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera

