UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier pre-fight press conference video

Stipe Miocic will be fighting the same man for the third time in a row, when he squares off with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Cormier took the heavyweight belt from Miocic at UFC 226, defended it once, and then lost it back to Miocic at UFC 241 one year later.

The two will meet in their trilogy fight in the UFC 252 main event, where Miocic will be putting the heavyweight title up for grabs. Both are also seeking the title of greatest heavyweight of all time, which would be hard to argue against the winner of this bout.

Ahead of Saturday’s main event, Miocic, Cormier, and company president Dana White take the stage at the UFC 252 Pre-Fight Press Conference. The press conference streams live on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live broadcast.

