UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier start times

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier live results from Las Vegas

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 takes place on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Las Vegas. UFC 252 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s third event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 252 features a heavyweight championship trilogy bout. Stipe Miocic will face Daniel Cormier for a third consecutive time, as the two try to determine who is the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist in history.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Quick Results

Main Card (10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)



Stipe Miocic(c) vs. Daniel Cormier*

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Prelims (7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

TJ Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

Ashley Yoder vs. Lívia Renata Souza

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Tony Kelley vs. Kai Kamaka

*For the UFC heavyweight championship

UFC 252 Face-Offs: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier

