UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 – Inside the Octagon preview video

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 252 rubber match main event as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier clash for the third time on Saturday, August 15.

Cormier upset Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018, which made him only the second dual-division champion in UFC history. The only other fighter to achieve the feat at that time was Conor McGregor, although Cormier became the first fighter to defend both titles when he beat Derrick Lewis in his first heavyweight title defense.

Miocic took the belt back on Aug. 17, 2019, at UFC 241. The UFC 252 bout will be the third consecutive fight against Cormier for Miocic. It could also determine who is the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

