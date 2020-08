UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Event Page and Fight Card

UFC 252

Miocic vs Cormier 3

Date: August 15, 2016

Venue: UFC APEX

Location: Las Vegas, NV

gate: N/A

attendance: N/A

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Fight Card

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View):

Stipe Miocic (c) vs Daniel Cormier *

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cuțelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN):

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Ashley Yoder vs Lívia Renata Souza

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

TJ Brown vs Daniel Chavez

*UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Start Times:

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Preliminary Card (on FOX Sports 2): 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Preliminary Card (on UFC Fight Pass): 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

