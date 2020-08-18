UFC 252 Fight Motion: All the excitement from Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier in slow motion

Relive the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 in slow motion.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic retained his title in the trilogy bout with former dual-division champion Daniel Cormier, who retired following the bout.

In the UFC 252 co-main event, Marlon “Chito” Vera derailed the “Sugar” Sean O’Malley hype train.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

