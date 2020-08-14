UFC 252 Embedded: Winner of Miocic vs. Cormier is the best ever… ‘just for now’

Daniel Cormier tucks into an infrared sauna and gets a special delivery. Heavyweights Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik attend virtual media day. Opponents Chito Vera and Sean O’Malley cross paths in the gym.

Stipe Miocic puts his heavyweight championship on the line on Saturday, as he squares off with Cormier for the third consecutive time in the UFC 252 main event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

RELATED:

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)